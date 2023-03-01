HamberMenu
Employees’ strike: Karnataka government announces 17 % hike in basic salary as interim relief

State Government Employees’ Association president C.S. Shadakshari indicated that employees were happy with the offer but would announce later whether they would withdraw their strike

March 01, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru during the strike by government employees across Karnataka, on March 1, 2023.

The Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru during the strike by government employees across Karnataka, on March 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

In a bid to end the indefinite strike by its employees, the State government announced a 17% hike in basic salary as interim relief and set up a committee under additional chief secretary to study the feasibility of reverting to the old pension scheme from national pension scheme. The committee has been told to study changes introduced in other States across India, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on March 1.

His statement came after a meeting with officials of the Finance Department.

Strike by government employees in Karnataka
Government employees in Karnataka went on a strike demanding pay hike and restoration of old pension scheme, on March 1, 2023. | Video Credit: The Hindu Bureau

Employees were demanding interim relief of 40% hike in basic salary and scrapping of NPS, and insisted they would not withdraw the strike till the government issued an order to this effect.

State Government Employees’ Association president C.S. Shadakshari met officials in the Finance Department where he was given a copy of the 17% hike offer. He indicated that employees were happy with the meeting but would announce later whether they would withdraw their strike.

