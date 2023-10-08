Employees of a real estate firm booked for setting fire to the office

October 08, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST

Bengaluru

The Puttenahali police are on the lookout for area sales manager and his assistant of a real estate company for setting fire to their office after they were denied their dues. Though the incident occurred on September 13, the company officials filed a complaint on Wednesday after confirming their involvement through CCTV footage.

According to the police, the accused Rahul Pujari and Lavson Peter John were working as area sales managers for a real estate company situated in Hulimavu. Investigations revealed that the accused were terminated from service for non-performance and failed to meet the target. The duo was demanding the HR for their dues and pending salary and even harassed her over the phone.

When the HR told them that as per the company rules their salary couldn’t be given, the duo in a fit of rage abused and threatened her with dire consequences. On September 13, the duo carrying a bottle of petrol in their hand walked into the office and asked the home keeping staff to get out before splashing the fuel and set fire, before fleeing the spot.

Based on the complaint by Umashankar Ayoor, the owner of the company who verified the CCTV footage and complained. Due to this furniture and material worth ₹11 lakh was gutted and the company incurred huge loss.