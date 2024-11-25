ADVERTISEMENT

Employees federation demands abolition of contract labour in govt. departments

Published - November 25, 2024 07:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Holding the contract labour system adopted by government agencies responsible for instability in the economic system, the All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF) demanded that the government end the practice of outsourcing employees and appoint fresh workforce wherever required.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a media conference at Hosapete in Vijayanagara district on Sunday, AISGEF general secretary Srikumar said that the contract labour system is a system devised to encourage privatisation and minimise State responsibility.

“Providing job security is the government’s responsibility and the successive governments are practising labour outsourcing to escape from their responsibility. A secure job not only brings in economic stability to a family but also contributes to stability in society. We demand that the government end the practice of contract labour system and appoint workforce on a permanent basis,” Mr. Srikumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing to the large number of vacancies in government offices for a long time now, the labour leader said that outsourcing government work through the contract labour system and replacing the Old Pension Scheme with the new one are all part of intensifying the privatisation process to help corporate forces.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The contract labour system will destroy the economy in the long term. The Union and State governments increasingly resorting to a contract labour system is dangerous. We must not forget that India saw fewer deaths, as compared to other countries, during COVID-19 because there were enough permanent staff in the Health Department,” he said.

“The country’s education system is on the verge of collapse as the government is heavily dependent on contract employees to meet children’s educational needs. If the contract labour system continues, the entire system will collapse one day. Developed countries adopted contract system and they also provided adequate importance to social security. It cannot be blindly followed in developing India,” he said.

AISGEF’s State unit president H.S. Jaikumar said that over 2.5 lakh posts, including 35,000 teachers posts, are vacant in Karnataka and the government has preferred getting regular work done by contract workers through manpower-supplying agencies.

Labour leaders Mahadevayya Mathapathi, N. Shobha Lokanaganna, B.G. Avati, Ranganath Hawaldar, Nagaraj Pattar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US