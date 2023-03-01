ADVERTISEMENT

Employees’ association welcomes govt. decision

March 01, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

State government employees staging a protest in Hassan on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Hassan district unit of Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association has welcomed the State government’s order of interim relief to the employees and decision to constitute a committee on the withdrawal of the new pension scheme.

E. Krishne Gowda, president of the district unit of the association, said the indefinite strike call received a good response. The employees of all the departments extended their cooperation to the protest. Their support resulted in the government’s decision favouring the employees.

Earlier in the day, the government offices wore a deserted look in Hassan. The employees gathered at the office of the association, skipping their official duties. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US