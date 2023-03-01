HamberMenu
Employees’ association welcomes govt. decision

March 01, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
State government employees staging a protest in Hassan on Wednesday.

State government employees staging a protest in Hassan on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Hassan district unit of Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association has welcomed the State government’s order of interim relief to the employees and decision to constitute a committee on the withdrawal of the new pension scheme.

E. Krishne Gowda, president of the district unit of the association, said the indefinite strike call received a good response. The employees of all the departments extended their cooperation to the protest. Their support resulted in the government’s decision favouring the employees.

Earlier in the day, the government offices wore a deserted look in Hassan. The employees gathered at the office of the association, skipping their official duties. 

