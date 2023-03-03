Employee can’t be dismissed from service without employer getting labour court’s permission during pendency of industrial dispute: HC

March 03, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Bengaluru

Permission from the Labour Court or Tribunal under Section 33 (2)(b) of Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, is required to be obtained by the employer in the event of the employer wanting to “vary the terms of service” during the pendency of dispute either between the employer and the workman or between the employer and the union, said the High Court of Karnataka.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by Bengaluru-based Mulberry Silks Ltd., a manufacturer of silk fabrics.

Cannot be dismissed

“As the dismissal would definitely be covered under the scope and ambit of ‘varying the terms of service’, the employer cannot dismiss an employee from the service during the pendency of dispute without obtaining necessary permission from the Labour Court under application under Section 33(2)(b) of the ID Act,” the court observed.

The petitioner-company had questioned the labour court’s 2007 decision of directing the company to reinstate an employee, who was dismissed from the service during the pendency of dispute.

Also, the court said that if a few of the workmen settle the dispute over payment of money with the employer under Section 33C(2) of the ID Act, the remaining workmen are not required to settle the same as per the settlement agreed between the employer and some other workmen.

“The workmen’s individual claims/dues subject matter of Section 33C(2) of ID Act, proceedings can continue to be agitated irrespective of the settlement of dispute with other workmen,” the court clarified.