Emphasis on rehabilitation of flood-hit, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that the State government was laying emphasis on relief for and rehabilitation of flood-affected victims in Karnataka.

He was speaking to reporters on Saturday after offering the traditional thanksgiving at the Kabini reservoir at H.D. Kote in Mysuru district consequent to the dam attaining the full level.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that nearly 1.25 lakh houses had been damaged across the State and needed to be rebuilt and a team from the Centre had already visited the flood-affected areas and surveyed the extent of damage. The State government considered its primary duty and responsibility to extend relief and rehabilitation to the flood-affected people, he added.

“I am also targeting a sizeable amount by way of relief from the Centre,” said Mr. Yediyurappa.

In reply to a question on whether he apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Bengaluru on Friday night and Saturday morning, he pointed out that Mr. Modi was in the capital in connection with ISRO’s Chandrayaan mission and left directly from there.

“However, I briefed him about the flood situation in the State. The Prime Minister was also apprised by me of the flood situation when I last visited Delhi. Besides, Union Home Minister Mr. Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman too visited the State. They are well informed of the crisis and we are hopeful of a sizeable amount by way of relief,” he reiterated.

Mr.Yediyurappa said all the reservoirs were full thanks to heavy rain and the State had no problems in releasing Tamil Nadu’s share of water, which had brought contentment. In reply to a question, the Chief Minister said he would consider taking up the Mekedatu project, a balancing reservoir, to meet the drinking water requirements of Bengaluru by impounding flood waters apart from generating power. But the project has been opposed by Tamil Nadu.

Chamarajanagar MP V.Srinivas Prasad, Minister for Housing V.Somanna and other elected representatives were present.