Emphasis on promotion of village tourism

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
September 27, 2022 19:51 IST

The former Registrar of Karnatak University S. Rajashekhar has said that there is a need for promoting village tourism that includes unique customs, culture and food to give a boost to the tourism sector.

He was inaugurating a World Tourism Day programme on the theme “Rethinking Tourism”, organised jointly by the Department of Post Graduate and Post Graduate Tourism Studies of Karnataka Arts College and the Department of Sustainable Tourism, nodal agency of IITM, in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Prof. Rajashekhar emphasised the need for revisiting tourism as many villages in India have their own historical heritage and are attracting visitors for their unique customs, culture and food.

He said that the tourism sector has grown as an industry in India and the country’s religion, culture, heritage are embedded in tourism.

Delivering a special talk, faculty member Rani Ravishankar analysed the tourism sector and said that the sector is now seeing growth after COVID-19. And, for a steady growth of economy, social and environment fields, it is necessary to ensure that the local tourism sector in the vicinity remained stable. Keeping this as background, a need arises for revisiting tourism, she said.

Making the introductory remarks, coordinator of the Department of Tourism Studies Jagadeesh K. said that the department started in Karnatak College in 2007 has grown enormously in the last 15 years. He also threw light on the emerging opportunities in the tourism sector.

