Emphasis on creating extensive awareness on single use plastic ban

Chairman of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board Shanth A. Thimmaiah speaking at a review meeting on ban on single use plastic in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

‘Order not completely implemented as large consignments are coming from neighbouring States’

Although single use plastic was banned in the State in 2016 itself, till date it has not been possible to implement the order completely as large consignments of the product are reaching the State from neighbouring States, Chairman of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Shanth A. Thimmaiah has said.

Chairing a review meeting at the municipal corporation hall on the implementation of the ban order in Hubballi on Wednesday, Dr. Thimmaiah said that the Union government is seriously monitoring the implementation of the ban and with KSPCB being the nodal agency, daily reports are being sent to the Centre.

Dr. Thimmaiah said that as single use plastic has been a major cause of pollution on earth, there is a need for creating extensive awareness on stopping its use. He urged the officials to take the help of self-help groups, non-governmental organisations and volunteers to take up a large-scale awareness campaign.

“There is a need for preventing the production of single use plastic itself and then, at the level of transportation and use. The State government issued an order on ‘Extended Producer Responsibility’ in February and from July 1, single use plastic has been banned completely. And, it is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure the implementation of the order,” he said.

Municipal Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna said that initially, when hoteliers, merchants and shopkeepers opposed the implementation of the ban on single use plastic, awareness was created through workshops and exhibition of alternative solutions.

Some hoteliers began extending concessions to customers bringing steel boxes for taking parcels. Further steps will be taken to get the ban enforced completely, he added.

Leader of Opposition in the municipal council Thippanna Majjagi emphasised the need for stopping plastic consignments from other States entering the twin cities.

Executive Engineer of HDMC Santosh said that since July 1, six tonnes of single use plastic have been seized and a penalty of ₹20 lakh imposed on violators. Continuous monitoring is being done to enforce the ban completely, he said.

Environment Officer of KSPCB Rajashekhar Purnaik, Deputy Mayor Uma Mukund, Opposition leader Doreraj Manikuntla, Chief Executive Officer of Vijaykumar Khadakbhavi and others were present.