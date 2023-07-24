Emphasis laid on continuous efforts and cooperation to make Dharwad district a model in implementation of schemes

July 24, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Secretary to Department of Agriculture and also Dharwad district in-charge V. Anbukumar has stressed the need for continuous efforts and cooperation to make Dharwad district a model to the State in the implementation of various schemes and programmes, including those in the field of education, employment and infrastructure.

Chairing his first review meeting as district in-charge secretary at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Anbukumar sought for information on the various pending files pertaining to different departments, while assuring the officials of coordinating with various departments to resolve the contentious issues by speaking to the heads of the respective departments.

The district in-charge secretary emphasised the need for increasing green cover in the district by taking up tree plantation at available vacant spaces of government buildings, schools, hostels and hospitals. Take steps to create mini forests on government land and parks in the district, he said and added that developing a mini eco system will not only help in creating good environment but also in improving health and natural resources.

Reviewing the progress made in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Scheme and projects under rural drinking water and sanitation, he asked the officials to take adequate measures to ensure supply of potable water at all places and immediately attend to complaints relating to supply of polluted or contaminated water.

Mr. Anbukumar asked the health officials to focus on bringing down maternal mortality rate and immediately inquire into the reasons for such deaths during pregnancy. Case wise monitoring will help in bringing down the death rate, he said.

Briefing about the rain situation in the district, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde said that the district, which faced deficit rainfall in the month of June, has now received more than average rainfall following incessant rain in the last one week. Consequently, farming activities have picked up, he added.

Referring to the need for new buildings for running hostels in the district and also new hostels considering the increased demand, Mr. Hegde requested the secretary to verify and speak to the departments concerned on the pending proposals on hostels for the district.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Swaroopa T.K. and Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Eshwar Ullagaddi informed the meeting about the issues concerning the zilla panchayat and municipal corporation and measures taken by them.

Senior officials from various departments provided information concerning their respective departments.

