Emotional farewell for retired police dog

Police Commissioner B.S. Lokesh Kumar paying his last respects to Nayana in Belagavi on Saturday.

Police Commissioner B.S. Lokesh Kumar paying his last respects to Nayana in Belagavi on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

It was an emotional day for the members of the city police force as they gathered at the Police Commissioner’s office to pay their last respects to Nayana, a 13-year-old dog, which died on Saturday.

The canine had served as a senior member of the city dog squad for nine years.

The police officers had announced its retirement last year and its handlers were deputed to take care of other dogs.

Then Police Commissioner D.C. Rajappa had built a tiny kennel for it at the commissioner’s residence. After he retired, B.S. Lokesh Kumar had taken care of it in its last days.

Mr. Kumar and other senior officers participated in her cremation.

