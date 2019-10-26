Eminent personalities stage protest condemning arrest of activist-journalist

Several eminent personalities, including H.S. Doreswamy, Chukki Nanjundaswamy and Indudhar Honnapur, have condemned the arrest of Doddipalya Narasimha Murthy, general secretary of Swaraj India in Karnataka and secretary of Gauri Media Trust.

In a statement issued on Saturday, they said: “We condemn his arrest and our effort to uphold dissenting voices of democracy shall continue.”

‘Silence voices’

They further said: “The police have identified Mr. Murthy as one Vinod, who has been absconding for more than two decades. But the fact is that Mr. Murthy has been active socially and politically. He is a journalist and has also written articles on various contemporary issues in different magazines. We wonder if the intention of the police is to silence voices which are critical of the policies of the government which go against the interests of the common people.”

They asked if this means that “what is happening elsewhere in the country has also started here in Karnataka?” They argued that Mr. Murthy has been upholding the legacy of Gauri Lankesh, who was murdered for speaking the truth to the people of Karnataka.

“Mr. Murthy was also part of the struggle against the Bangalore Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project and presently, he is associated with Gauri Media Trust. He was arrested when he went to Raichur to participate in a seminar organised by Gauri Media Trust on journalism. If he was trying to evade arrest, he would not have visited the town at all. We feel it is a case of mistaken identity or deliberate attempt by the authorities to silence dissenting voices,” the statement added.