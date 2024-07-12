Emerging technologies like AI transforming lives, says AICTE chairman

The Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) T.G. Sitharam said on Friday, July 12, that emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) were transforming various aspects of lives offering incredible potential for future.

He was speaking at the 14th Graduation Day of National Institute of Engineering (NIE) in the city. In all, 717 students became eligible to receive their degrees in different branches of engineering of whom 42 were rank holders, 8 received BE with Honors while there were 9 PhD awardees.

Mr. Sitharam said while the technological advancements hold tremendous potential for the future, they also raise concerns about their impact on jobs, decision-making and society.

He said as machines and AI systems become more sophisticated, there is uncertainty about job security in certain sectors. ‘’However, rather than fearing these changes, one should embrace them and adapt to new methods of sustainability growth,’’ he added.

He said the advent of disruptive innovations also makes it imperative for students to stay updated and proficient with advanced technologies which calls for keeping their spirit of learning alive.

Mr. Sitharam said AI is a powerful tool and how one uses it determines its impact on the world. ‘’As the future leaders, innovators, and decision-makers, you have the chance to shape the impact positively,’’ he added. Mr. Sitharam urged the students to embrace AI but with a mindset geared toward creativity, responsibility, and inclusivity.

The world of AI is vast and full of potential and by understanding and embracing AI, one is equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate and excel in the future, he added calling upon the students to embrace critical thinking, continually upskill and reskill with the latest technologies.

Referring to a few initiatives of AICTE, Mr. Sitharam said that it was dedicated to equipping students and faculty with the necessary digital skills to adapt to the rapidly changing demands of the 21st century. The AICTE courses in AI, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Robotics, Quantum Computing, and Data Sciences are meticulously designed to provide students with industry-relevant skills and help improve their employability and competitiveness in the job market, said Mr. Sitharam.

This apart AICTE was also promoting research and innovation among students and faculty and provided grants and resources to support ground-breaking projects that make a real impact on society. In addition, AICTE has signed an MoU with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in biotechnology and life sciences which can benefit graduates from schools of engineering, technology and architecture, he added.

In a bid to empower and support women from economically weaker sections of society, a scholarship scheme — Saraswati — has also been launched to enable the beneficiaries to pursue their education without financial hindrance.

Dr. Rohini Nagapadma, principal of NIE, S.B. Uday Shankar, Secretary, of NIE Management Council, M.S. Ganesh Prasad, vice-principal, C. Vidya Raj, Dean, Academic Affairs and others were present.