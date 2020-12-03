Emergency Response Support System with helpline launched

Nine vehicles for nine police stations in Dharwad district

Superintendent of Police of Dharwad district P. Krishnakant has said that nine Nirbhaya two-wheelers had been provided to all the nine police stations in Dharwad district to immediately respond to emergency calls from women in distress.

Speaking at a function organised to mark the formal launch of the Emergency Response Support System (ERMS) with helpline Ph: 112 and commissioning of the Nirbhaya vehicles in Dharwad on Wednesday, Mr. Krishnakant said that if the needy called the helpline, the police personnel would immediately rush to the spot and respond to their grievances. He said that the step had been taken to ensure immediate help and accordingly, all the nine police stations in Dharwad district had been provided Nirbhaya vehicles.

Apart from this, multi-utility vehicles with all advanced emergency healthcare facilities are kept ready for attending to emergency services. The vehicles would be used to respond to emergency calls pertaining to accidents, riots and any other issues where security and healthcare would be required, he said.

The Superintendent of Police said that ERMS was already functional in the district and the department had arranged for round-the-clock patrolling in the limits of various police stations.

On the functioning of ERMS, he said that people should now call Ph: 112 instead of Ph: 100 for passing on information about fire, accidents and other issues, including women in distress. The calls would be immediately transferred to the departments concerned for quick response, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Krishnakant formally launched the services of Nirbhaya vehicles and six multi-utility vehicles with advanced healthcare facilities.

Deputy Superintendents of Police M.B. Sankad, Ramanagouda Hatti (DCRB), G.C. Shivanand (DAR) and others were present.