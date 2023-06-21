Emergency block, hostel to be inaugurated soon: Pralhad Joshi

June 21, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that in addition to the ₹150 crore super-speciality hospital block, works worth ₹72 crore had been taken up at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi.

Speaking to presspersons after reviewing the progress of the various works at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi on Wednesday, he said that already the super-speciality block had been handed over to the hospital. “Very soon we will inaugurate emergency treatment block and hostels,” he said.

He said that 30 additional beds were being provided at a cost of ₹28 crore in the emergency ward. “Under the Emergency Response Fund, funds have been allotted for equipment for the MRI scanning facility. Apart from works taken up under ₹72 crore, other works are also being taken up under separate funds,” he said.

Mr. Joshi said that the issue of shortage of beds at KIMS Hospital had been addressed and there had been lot of improvement in KIMS infrastructure and services. People should make use of the available healthcare facility at the hospital, he said.

To a query, he said tenders had been floated for the construction of Jayadeva Hospital for Cardiology in Hubballi and work would start soon. Mr. Joshi was accompanied by MLAs Mahesh Tenginakai, M.R. Patil, KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antaratani and other medical officers during the inspection.

Sports complex

Later, after reviewing the progress of an international level sports complex being built at a cost of ₹166 crore under the Smart City Scheme at Lohia Nagar in Hubballi, he said that by end of December, the construction of football, volleyball and hockey grounds would be completed.

Already over 50% work had been done and the remaining would be further expedited, he said.

The Union Minister said that along with education, extra curricular activities too should be focused upon and the Centre had chalked out a plan to develop 24 playgrounds across Karnataka.

Along with sports training, the plan was to provide infrastructure for children’s training and better accommodation and nutrition. And in this regard, cooperation from both Union and State governments would be required, he said.

MLA Arvind Bellad and others were present.

