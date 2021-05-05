Emergency averted at K.R. Hospital

MYSURU

05 May 2021 01:38 IST

Authorities at K.R. Hospital in Mysuru drafted the services of Fire and Emergency Services personnel to help break ice crystal formation in the oxygen tank and averted an emergency on Tuesday.

Sources said failure to do so would have resulted in ice crystal formation in the tubes and affected the oxygen flow.

Director of the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute C.P. Nanjaraj said ice crystal formation was normal and they use sprinklers frequently to break it and keep the flow normal. But the crystals had hardened and hence it was decided to seek the assistance of the Fire Services who helped break the ice using high-powered sprinklers.

Dr. Nanjaraj attributed the ice build-up to the high usage of oxygen.