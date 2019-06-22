‘Embrace yoga for health benefits’

Coinciding with the International Day of Yoga for promotion of global peace, harmony and progress, the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway on Friday celebrated Yoga Day at the Railway Sports Ground here.

Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru division, inaugurated the programme and led over 300 officers and staff of the division in the yoga session for an hour.

Raghu from Yoga Aradhana Kendra, Mysuru, conducted the session. Yoga enthusiasts were taught basic asanas and shown the immense benefits of each one of them.

Ms. Garg greeted the enthusiasts and read out a message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscoring that ‘Yoga is a state of equilibrium and equanimity’. She thanked the participants for assembling in large numbers for the session and hoped that everyone would embrace yoga in the coming years because of the holistic health benefits it offers.

The programme concluded with a reciting of ‘Yoga Geet’ by the participants.

Children with special needs from All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysuru, performed yoga during the celebrations at the Datta Kriya Yoga International Centre at Nada Mantap at Avadhoota Datta Peetham.

Other participants performed Datta Kriya Yoga practices. The teachers of the centre also made a demonstration. Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swami and Sri Datta Vijayananda Theetha Swami of the Peetham were present. Bhavani Shankar, Managing Trustee, Maharshi Public School, and H.V. Rajeeva, Secretary, Pramati Educational Institutions and Cultural Trust, were present.