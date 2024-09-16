Embrace emerging technology to remain relevant, V-C tells students

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar has urged young students to embrace emerging technology and use it as a co-pilot in building their career.

He was speaking at the graduation day of SDM College of Engineering and Technology (SDMCET) in Dharwad on Sunday.

He said that technology is fast changing and graduates, especially engineering students, have to update themselves to remain relevant.

“Students should embrace technology as their co-pilot in building their career,” he said.

He said that VTU has taken a lead in this and colleges like SDMCET can play a key role in this exercise.

SDMCET vice-president Surendra Kumar congratulated the graduating students and said that SDMCET has been rendering yeoman service for the last 45 years in preparing engineers with excellent technical acumen and a good set of values.

He recalled the services of all former principals of the college and mentioned contributions from them and all other faculty in developing the college.

Principal Ramesh Chakrasali presented the annual report highlighting the achievements of the institution in academics, sports and other areas in addition to infrastructure development on campus.

He mentioned sponsored projects worth nearly ₹4 crore running on campus and that the college has obtained excellent rankings from multiple agencies.

The top scorer of the college, Lata Sripad Naik from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, with a CGPA of 9.85, has obtained the Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade gold medal. Three top-scoring students from each of the seven engineering departments were awarded ranks and medals.

A total of 696 undergraduate and nine postgraduate students received their degree certificates. Doctorate students received their appreciation certificates.