Embassy REIT commits over ₹300 crore towards green initiatives

March 13, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Embassy Office Parks REIT announced that it has committed over ₹300 crore to its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) programme across its 43.6 million sq.ft pan-India portfolio.

Embassy REIT commissioned the first phase of its 20 MW solar rooftop project WHERE, aimed to generate 30 million units of solar power, offsetting around 25,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

As part of its 2040 net zero carbon operations goal, Embassy REIT aims to achieve 75% renewable energy usage by 2025. Apart from an existing 100 MW solar plant, REIT strategically plans to more than double its current 120 MW onsite and offsite renewable energy capacity by installing new solar plants across Bengaluru and NCR.

This renewable energy capacity enhancement will be through additional capital investment above the ₹300 crore already committed by Embassy REIT to its ongoing ESG initiatives.

Vikaash Khdloya, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, said, “We have adopted an industry-leading ESG framework, built on 19 specific programmes, with committed investments, clear targets and action plans.”