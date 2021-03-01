Email account of former DG&IGP hacked

Bengaluru

01 March 2021 00:51 IST

The police are on the hunt for unknown cyber criminals who allegedly hacked into the email account of former DG&IGP Shankar Mahadev Bidri and cheated one of his contacts of ₹25,000.

Acting on a complaint filed by Mr. Bidri, the southeast cyber crime police took up a case on Friday. In his complaint, Mr. Bidri said the accused hacked into his Yahoo account.

Financial help

“They sent mails to all the people in his contact list seeking financial help. Pretending to be Mr. Bidri, the accused claimed the money was needed for an emergency and gave account details for the transfer,” said a police officer.

Responding to the mail, one of his friends transferred ₹25,000 to the bank account mentioned in the mail, before calling Mr. Bidri. Realising that his email account had been compromised, Mr. Bidri alerted his contacts and approached the police.

Bank details

The police are now trying to track down the accused via the bank account details mentioned in the mail.

Incidentally, a few days ago, the cyber crime cell opened an investigation into another cyber fraud an where unknown person hacked into the bank account of former DGP Ajai Kumar Singh. The hacker had made more than 60 transactions to siphon off ₹2.13 lakh from the former DGP’s account.