Email account of former DG&IGP hacked

The police are on the hunt for unknown cyber criminals who allegedly hacked into the email account of former DG&IGP Shankar Mahadev Bidri and cheated one of his contacts of ₹25,000.
Acting on a complaint filed by Mr. Bidri, the southeast cyber crime police took up a case on Friday. In his complaint, Mr. Bidri said the accused hacked into his Yahoo account.
Financial help
“They sent mails to all the people in his contact list seeking financial help. Pretending to be Mr. Bidri, the accused claimed the money was needed for an emergency and gave account details for the transfer,” said a police officer.
Responding to the mail, one of his friends transferred ₹25,000 to the bank account mentioned in the mail, before calling Mr. Bidri. Realising that his email account had been compromised, Mr. Bidri alerted his contacts and approached the police.
Bank details
The police are now trying to track down the accused via the bank account details mentioned in the mail.
Incidentally, a few days ago, the cyber crime cell opened an investigation into another cyber fraud an where unknown person hacked into the bank account of former DGP Ajai Kumar Singh. The hacker had made more than 60 transactions to siphon off ₹2.13 lakh from the former DGP’s account.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath