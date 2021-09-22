Elusive leopard keeps forest personnel on their toes

Forest Department personnel have intensified combing operation for the elusive leopard that has snatched away the sleep of residents in localities in the vicinity of Nruptunga Hills in Hubballi.

Following reports about leopard sightings and the panic that it has created in the city, the forest officials have set up traps and have been combing the forest area behind the Kendriya Vidyalaya premises in Hubballi but without any success.

On Wednesday, the personnel began combing operation in the morning. Armed with necessary equipment, tranquillisers, a team comprising 40 personnel carried out the search for several hours but to no avail. Senior officials of the department too are camping in the vicinity and they are being assisted by the police. Meanwhile, the demolition of the old building of Kendriya Vidyalaya, which is suspected to be a possible hideout of the wild cat, is being carried out with great speed. Forest personnel are also using infrared drone cameras in the search operation.