‘Ellu bella’ hits the markets as people gear up for Sankranti

January 12, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Customers have also indulged in buying organic Sankranti festive treats this year

Gizelle Gina D'Silva

‘Ellu Bella’, made up of sesame seeds, jaggery, dried coconut pieces, roasted Peanuts and fried gram dal, and sugar candy packets on sale at a shop in K.R. Market, on the eve of Makara Sankranti (Pongal) festival, in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Ellu bella thindu, olle maathaadu” - the festival fervour starts nearly a month early in Bengaluru. The preparation of the ellu mixture involves scrapping coconut, and finely chopped jaggery into tiny pieces called ‘ellu bella’. Preparing ‘sakkare achu’ is a challenging process that involves pouring the sugar syrup into wooden moulds. Bengalureans are gearing up to celebrate the with must-haves that are synonymous with Sankranti.

In the olden days, ellu bella and sakkare achu were prepared in households traditionally. “Although my mother and grandmother still make ellu bella and sakkare achu at home, we have noticed that most people do not prepare them anymore. They buy these festive treats from markets as they are easily available,” said Gaurav Jois, a resident of Padmanabhanagar.

There are also those who make these treats at home and sell them. Sushma Naresh, a resident of JP Nagar 7th phase, has been selling homemade Sankranti goodies for 20 years. “Our ellu bella comes in two varieties, with and without jeera peppermint and kusuri ellu. The sakkare achu is made naturally using curd, milk and sugar.” The emergence of home delivery apps and social media marketing are helping homemakers sell the goodies in and around Bengaluru. “We receive orders from food delivery apps, while social media helps us connect with a large base of customers,” Ms. Naresh added.

Customers have also indulged in buying organic Sankranti festive treats. Buffalo Back Collective, is a store selling organic variants of Sankranti goodies in Jayanagar 1st Block. “As we are an organic store, we found that an alternative to making sakkare achu would be bellada achu or jaggery candy,” said Roopa Prabhakar, a trustee at Buffalo Back Collective.

Due to the increase in demand for ellu bella and sakkare achu each year, condiment stores prepare these goodies during the first week of December. “We prepare ellu bella from the first week of December. Some of our customers have settled abroad. When they come to India during the second week of December, they buy them during this time. Moreover, the quantity of sakkare achu we sold this year is approximately 1 tonne,” said Nagaraja Adiga, the owner of the Sri Manjunatha Condiments at Gandhi Bazaar.

Most vendors are selling ellu bella for ₹150 to ₹500 per kg and sakkare achu for ₹200 to ₹400 per kg.

