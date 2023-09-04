ADVERTISEMENT

‘Eligible consumers can still apply for Gruha Jyothi’

September 04, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A Bescom meter reader issuing the bill after taking the meter reading, in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Karnataka government has not given a cut-off date for applying for the Congress’s flagship Gruha Jyothi scheme and eligible consumers can still apply for it, said Minister for Energy K.J. George on Monday.

“There are a total of 2.16 crore domestic consumer RR numbers in Karnataka and 2.14 core are eligible for subsidy as they have used less than 200 units of power. As many as 1.54 crore have applied for the scheme. Even now, eligible consumers can apply,” he said during THTalksBengaluru.

He added that the government is reimbursing all electricity supply companies for the scheme and it has already started paying out the ₹640 crore.

Responding to doubts about the processes regarding the scheme, some readers pointed out to a lack of a system in informing the applicant of whether they are eligible or not.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To this, Mr. George said those applying get an SMS acknowledgement, but whether they are eligible or not will be known once the electricity bill is generated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US