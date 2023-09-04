HamberMenu
‘Eligible consumers can still apply for Gruha Jyothi’

September 04, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A Bescom meter reader issuing the bill after taking the meter reading, in Bengaluru on Monday.

A Bescom meter reader issuing the bill after taking the meter reading, in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Karnataka government has not given a cut-off date for applying for the Congress’s flagship Gruha Jyothi scheme and eligible consumers can still apply for it, said Minister for Energy K.J. George on Monday.

“There are a total of 2.16 crore domestic consumer RR numbers in Karnataka and 2.14 core are eligible for subsidy as they have used less than 200 units of power. As many as 1.54 crore have applied for the scheme. Even now, eligible consumers can apply,” he said during THTalksBengaluru.

He added that the government is reimbursing all electricity supply companies for the scheme and it has already started paying out the ₹640 crore.

Responding to doubts about the processes regarding the scheme, some readers pointed out to a lack of a system in informing the applicant of whether they are eligible or not.

To this, Mr. George said those applying get an SMS acknowledgement, but whether they are eligible or not will be known once the electricity bill is generated.

