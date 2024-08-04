GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eligible candidates for UG-NEET can submit roll numbers from today

Published - August 04, 2024 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will enable a link on its web portal for candidates to enter their UG-NEET 24 roll numbers starting at 11 a.m. on Monday.

H. Prasanna, KEA’s Executive Director, has said eligible candidates can submit their roll numbers before 11 a.m. on August 7. Only those who have achieved the minimum required marks in UG-NEET 24 should enter their roll numbers for admission to medical, dental, ayurveda, unani, and homeopathy courses, according to the release.

Candidates must use their user ID and password from UGCET 2024 during the submission process. Verification slips can be downloaded after confirming that the NEET roll number matches the NTA data. The release clarified that SC/ST/OBC eligibility criteria will only apply to Karnataka candidates.

Candidates who have qualified in NEET but have not yet submitted their applications can do so from August 7 to 9.

Eligibility list published

Meanwhile, KEA has published a list of 92,858 candidates eligible for admission to medical, dental, ayurveda, unani, and homeopathy courses, who have claimed to belong to Karnataka.

For those who have attained eligibility but have not yet submitted their applications, a link will be enabled for registration in a day or two. Following this, all eligible candidates will be allowed to enter their NEET marks, as stated in the release.

