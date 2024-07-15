Eligible applicants to get BPL cards soon

The State government will issue BPL ration card to beneficiaries whose application have been approved to claim government benefits.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa told the Legislative Council on Monday that those applications that are found to be eligible will be given card within one week of applying. His response came after BJP member Pratap Simha Naik said that several families who were awaiting distribution of BPL cards were unable to secure government benefits, including medical and education facilities. The Minister clarified that the beneficiaries whose applications are approved are currently receiving foodgrains through PDS.

According to Mr. Muniyappa, there are about 3.22 lakh applications pending currently. “Before the Assembly election last year, about 2.95 lakh applications were pending of which about 2.35 lakh were found to be eligible for BPL cards. As many as 62,000 applications of the total eligible have been added to the BPL list, while 1.73 lakh applications are still being reviewed and scrutinised.

On purchase rate

The State government on Monday was accused of purchasing rice for its schemes at different prices and the BJP asked if poor quality rice was being supplied to one of the schemes.

To a question by BJP member N. Ravikumar, the government told the Legislative Council that the Food and Civil Supplies Department was purchasing one kg of rice at the cost of ₹34.60 for PDS supply, while the Education Department was buying rice at ₹29.30 per kg for supply to Akshara Dasoha scheme. “Why are two government departments purchasing rice at different prices? Is the quality of rice supplied to theEducation Department poor? I am seeing irregularities of about ₹120 crore,” Mr. Ravikumar said

In response, Mr. Muniyappa blamed the Centre for the different pricing, and that there were no irregularities. “The three Central agencies float tender and fix the cost. The State gets ‘A’ grade raw rice and has no control in the pricing. The difference in pricing and market fluctuation is because of the Centre. This is leading to a loss of ₹12 per kg of rice.”

Fortified rice

When Congress member Yathindra Siddaramaiah said that the quantum of fortified rice to overcome malnutrition being given by the Centre was not sufficient, Mr. Muniyappa said he would write to the Centre seeking more quantity. Currently, one kg of fortified rice is given for every quintal of regular rice, he added. The Congress member also urged the State government to fund the fortified rice scheme.