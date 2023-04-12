Eleven-year-old boy reclaims amputated arm in complex replantation surgery

April 12, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Eleven year-old Charan from Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh, whose upper forearm was accidentally amputated while trying to dislodge a wooden stick from a grass-cutting machine, got a new lease of life following a complex surgery.

After the life-threatening accident, the boy was taken to a local medical college, where he received primary treatment, and was then referred to Narayana Health City for further treatment. A team of doctors led by Ravi D.R. and Sudarshan Reddy conducted the replantation surgery.

Despite the fact that the boy’s amputated arm had been separated from his body for more than six hours, the team of doctors responded quickly and successfully conducted the complex six-hour surgery, involving microsurgical repair of all injured structures of the hand to re-establish blood flow to the amputated part.

Dr. Ravi, who led the surgical team, said: “Replantation of limbs has a higher rate of success when conducted within the golden period of six hours, however in Charan’s case it was particularly challenging due to the type of injury, a crush avulsion cut, and the young age of the boy along with the distance from his place to the hospital.”

After the complex surgery, the boy was under intensive observation and medication for 10 days to prevent complications. He had no difficulties in the post-operative period and was discharged in a stable condition with a viable hand. He is expected to have a complete recovery over a 9-12 month period, the doctor said.