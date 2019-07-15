Eleven students fall sick after drinking pesticide-laced water in Mandya

Eleven students and two assistant cooks of the Government High School at A. Hulikere in Mandya taluk took ill on Monday morning after they drank water from the school tank suspected to be laced with pesticide.

All are out of danger and are responding well to treatment at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), said senior health and police officials.

Preliminary investigation revealed that some unidentified miscreants had poured pesticide into the tank between Sunday night and Monday morning, said the police. After consuming milk provided under the Ksheera Bhagya scheme at the school after the prayers, many of the students consumed water from the tank while washing their tumblers and cleaning the mouth and hands.

The students sensed a “strong smell” emanating from the water and immediately alerted the teachers. The teaching staff rushed to the tank, confirmed the smell and instructed the students not to drink or touch the water. They also summoned the neighbours, suspecting an act of mischief, Education Department officials said.

By the time the villagers arrived, many of the students had started experiencing stomach ache, giddiness and vomiting. The locals helped get them to the nearby primary health centre at Kothathi. “We shifted the students to MIMS after providing initial treatment at the PHC. We have also collected blood and water samples for tests,” H.P. Manche Gowda, District Health Officer.

A.R. Balarame Gowda, Additional Superintendent of Police, said the authorities have also collected samples of the water and other clues from the premises. “The department has formed two special teams to trace the miscreants,” he added.