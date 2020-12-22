Eleven Saturday sittings for HC

Bengaluru

22 December 2020 00:19 IST

The Karnataka High Court has declared 11 Saturdays in 2021 as sittings for the court to compensate the loss of sitting days this year in view of COVID-19. Usually all Saturdays are non-sitting days for the High Court.

January 16, February 6, March 6, April 17, May 29, June 19, July 24, August 7, September 4, October 23, and December 18, will be sitting days for the court, as per a notification.

