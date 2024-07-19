GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eleven Indira Canteens that were shut for a day resume operations 

Published - July 19, 2024 11:48 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

Around 11 Indira Canteens that were shut down for a day on Thursday over pendency of bills resumed operations on Friday. 

The agency, which was given the contract, had approximately ₹40 crore in unpaid water and electricity bills, leading to the suspension of the Indira Canteen kitchens on July 18.

A BBMP release said that a thorough inspection was conducted and marshals were appointed in each canteen to monitor the quality and quantity of food provided within the BBMP jurisdiction. According to the report on the daily expenditure of food by the marshals, funds have been disbursed to the agency concerned from November 2021 to date. However, the agency had allegedly submitted higher bills than the actual food provided to citizens, resulting in a reduction of the grant. As per the agreement with the contractor, the agency must pay the water and electricity bills.

A meeting was held on July 18, chaired by the Chief Health Officer (CHO) and attended by representatives of the agency and others. The BBMP later directed the agency to resume operations. The agency was warned that legal action and alternative arrangements would be made if such suspensions recur in the future.

