Elephant’s visits to temple keep forest staff on tenterhooks

The frequent appearance of a wild tusker at the temple atop Himavad Gopalaswamy Betta in Bandipur Tiger Reserve has triggered speculation that the animal “has turned religious”. It has also resulted in a new wave of tourism.

People are flocking to the temple to see the lone tusker keeping its tryst with the gods. What is more, the tusker is known in local parlance as “Gopal Bhakta”, a devotee of Gopal or Lord Krishna, the presiding deity of the temple.

While the public is gushing over the elephant’s growing affinity to the gods, the attention of the authorities is now focussed on breaking the animal “bad habit”.

Ambadi Madhav, Conservator of Forests and director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, told The Hindu that the male elephant was perhaps attracted by the leftover prasadam and other eatables discarded by careless devotees.

“The elephant is male and 18 to 20 years old. [It] is in the prime of its youth and could pose a danger to pilgrims. It is a wild animal and hence, it would be prudent to force it back into the jungles and ensure it does not frequent the temple,” he said.

The elephant made a brief visit to the temple at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Forest Department officials rushed to scare it away.

Sounding caution

Besides, the authorities have advised the temple priests and visitors to be cautious and not discard eatables, including plantain leaves, lest the food tempt the tusker into human landscape.

“This is a young male separated from its herd and trying to independently forage for food. More than the quantity, the leftover contains salt which elephants need in plenty. That is what draws it to the temple,” said an activist, who warned that this behaviour was fraught with danger for both humans and animals in the long run. The activist called for the installation of a solar fence to stop the elephant from foraying to the temple premises.