Elephants transferred to Madhya Pradesh

December 02, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

Four elephants of Ramapura elephant camp in Bandipur were transferred and handed over to the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department early this week. The elephants are Krishna, Gaja, Marshika and Puja and the medical reports indicated that all the four elephants were healthy and fit for travel. ADVERTISEMENT

