Elephants to join leopard hunt in Belagavi

Special Correspondent belagavi
August 23, 2022 20:28 IST

The Forest Department has deputed two trained elephants to aid the operation to capture the elusive leopard in Belagavi.

Arjun, 20, and Ale, 14, were sent in lorries from the Sakrebail camp in Shivamogga district. They are expected to arrive by Wednesday.

The elephants are expected to drive out the leopard from its hiding places and make it run in the open, so that it can be captured, officers said.

A team of eight personnel skilled in khedda and other operations will join the elephants. The team includes V. Vinay, a veterinarian skilled in shooting darts.

Forest officers have also deputed 20 dogs, including Mudhol hounds in the operation. The dogs and their handlers from Hukkeri combed the area inside the golf course, but were unable to trace the wild animal.

Since the golf course is under Army management, the plans of Forest officers to employ quad copter drones faced a roadblock.

Anil Benake, MLA, who came to see the preparations, said the Forest Department will try to send a letter of request to the Defence Ministry to allow the hi-tech drones. But that could take some time, he said.

Some residents complained to the MLA that there were no streetlights in the military camp area as the Cantonment Board had not paid power bills.

They asked him to request the HESCOM to restore power supply to aid the operation at night.

