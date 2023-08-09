ADVERTISEMENT

Elephants from Sakrebailu camp likely to take part in Mysuru Dasara

August 09, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

So far, no elephant from Sakrebailu camp has participated in the Mysuru Dasara, which is is the showpiece event of Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

Elephants being given a bath in the backwaters of Tunga river at Sakrebailu (aka Sakrebyle) elephant camp, in Shivamogga district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Two elephants from Sakrebailu camp near Shivamogga in Karnataka are expected to take part in the historic Mysuru Dasara procession this year. The Mysuru Dasara is the showpiece event of Karnataka.

A team of officials from Mysuru visited Sakrebailu to examine the elephants in the camp, but is yet to select any of them. So far, no elephant from Sakrebailu camp has participated in the Mysuru Dasara.

Sakrebyle elephant camp in Karnataka is like a spa for the gentle giants. | Video Credit: K Murali Kumar

Vinay J.R., Range Forest Officer of Sakrebailu, told The Hindu that a veterinarian and an RFO visited the camp recently. “Certain factors are considered while selecting elephants for the procession. The elephant should be an adult and healthy. The officials check how the animals respond to noise, as the elephants have to take part in a procession, which is witnessed by hundreds of people. Based on these factors, the officers have identified some elephants, including Nethravathi, a female elephant aged about 26. Besides that, they are looking for a tusker,” the officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

If the team from Mysuru decides to take elephants from the camp, the chosen elephants would be sent to Mysuru either by the end of August or by early September.

“We have Dasara celebrations in Shivamogga as well. Totally, we have 20 elephants, including an eight-month-old calf. We can send two elephants to Mysuru Dasara,” the officer added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US