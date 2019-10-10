Elephants, drone join search for elusive tiger in Bandipur

Elephants on the ground and a drone in the sky are scouring the Gopalswamy Betta range of Bandipur National Park for the tiger suspected to have killed a farmer on Tuesday.

In addition, nearly 100 camera traps have been installed in the area to capture any image of the tiger crossing the forest boundary or venturing into human habitation.

Three elephants were part of the combing operation while a drone was deployed to get a 360 degree aerial view of the jungles for sighting the tiger. But the combing team met with no success till late in the evening and operations were suspended for the day, said T. Balachandra, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

However, the combing operation to trap and tranquilize the wildcat will continue unabated as the patience of the local villagers around Hundipura and Chowdahalli have run out as two persons have already lost their lives to tiger attacks in the last few weeks. On Thursday, three more elephants will join the team.

Though the Forest Department issued an advisory to tranquilize or shoot dead the tiger “within the next 24 hours to 48 hours”, the focus is on capturing it alive. For this purpose, five veterinarians armed with dart guns and medicine are at the spot.

Mr. Balachandra said they have constituted five teams, each of which is led by a range forest officer and is accompanied by a veterinarian and seven other staff to dart and capture the tiger if sighted.

Based on the possible tiger movement ascertained with the help of expert trackers, the authorities have identified five potential areas where the tiger could be on the prowl and have spread their dragnet. The five forest areas are Kebbepura, Hundipura, Kagadalli camp near Shivapura, Maguvinahalla, and Chowdahalli.

How to spot the right tiger?

There are challenges involved in tranquilizing the tiger as the right animal has to be identified first. Bandipur has some of the highest tiger densities per sq km and the entire national park, spread over nearly 874 sq km, supports at least 130 tigers.

But D. Rajkumar of Wildlife Conservation Foundation and an NTCA representative said all camera traps have been installed outside the forest boundary and along its periphery. In case the image of the tiger venturing out is captured by the camera traps, it could be matched with the existing low resolution photographs that were taken when the tiger was on the run, on Tuesday, he added.

This calls for analysing the tiger stripes for its profile and patterns. The authorities have already secured a few images of the tiger, and on comparison with the images in their data base and analysis, they found that one of the tigers had migrated from the adjoining Moolehole range.

The Forest Department has released ₹5 lakh to the family members of the farmer Shivappa who was killed in the tiger attack on Tuesday.