Elephants destroy crops in Mandya

A herd of wild elephants from the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary on Thursday night caused panic in villages near Halaguru of Malavalli taluk by destroying crops.

According to sources at the Revenue and Agriculture Departments, the pachyderms destroyed banana, mango, and other crops, and also some irrigation pump-sets at Byadarahalli, Karalakatte, Gundapura, and Krishnegowdana Doddi.

The herd was roaming around these villages till the early hours of Friday, added the sources.

The villagers demanded compensation from the forest or other departments concerned for losing their crop and property.