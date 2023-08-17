Elephants damage crops in Malasavara in Belur taluk

August 17, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

The residents of Malasavara in Belur taluk have complained to the Forest Department that vast tracts of plantation crops were damaged due to the movement of elephant herds in the village.

For the past few days, several wild elephants have been roaming in the locality. A herd of 20 elephants has camped in an estate. The local people have captured their movement in groups, damaging the crops.

The residents, Thirtha Kumar, Kallesh, Vijay, Mallesh, and others have appealed to the Forest Department to visit the place and assess the loss. They requested that the department release the compensation and also capture the elephants.

The wild elephants, spread over three-four herds, have been roaming in parts of Sakaleshpur, Yeslur, Alur, Belur ranges of forest in Hassan district. More than 90 people have died in the last 20 years in the human-elephant conflict in the district.

