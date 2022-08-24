Elephants arrive in Belagavi to join search for elusive leopard

The trained elephants from Sakre Bail camp and their handlers arrived in Belagavi on August 23. They were accompanied by V. Vinay, a dart shooter, who has been authorised to tranquilise the leopard

B Rishikesh Bahadurdesai belagavi
August 24, 2022 13:13 IST

The trained elephants from Sakre Bail camp and their handlers arrived in Belagavi on August 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Forest Department has deputed a team of eight officers, experts and two elephants to join the search for a leopard that was seen near the golf course in Belagavi on August 22.

The trained elephants from Sakre Bail camp and their handlers arrived in Belagavi on August 23. They were taken for a morning walk in the grass lands along the boundary of the golf course on August 24.

V. Vinay, a dart shooter, has also arrived along with the team. He has been authorised to shoot-at-sight and tranquilise the leopard.

Over 200 personnel from the forest and police departments have been deployed in and around the golf course to search for the elusive leopard.

Leopard sighted in Belagavi
Two bus drivers saw the leopard crossing Club Road near the military camp early in the morning, in Belagavi on August 22, 2022.

“The golf course, controlled by the platoon commander wing in the Indian army, is spread over 250 acres. The golf course is the preferred hiding place for the leopard. The area has ample food for wild animals, including peacock, deer, dogs and rabbit. It has thick vegetation all along the edges. It is difficult for forest guards or others to walk through the vegetation in search of the leopard. However, the elephants can drive the animal out of the vegetation so that it can be caught,’’ a forest officer said.

The city’s residents are a worried lot after the leopard allegedly attacked a construction worker in Jadhav Nagar on August 5.

