Elephants and their jungle camps

Published - October 14, 2024 07:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A large crowd gathered near the palace to bid adieu to Dasara elephants which left Mysuru for their respective jungle camps on Monday.

| Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Tusker Abhimanyu who carried the golden howdah with the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, belongs to Mathigodu elephant camp and his mahout is J.S. Vasanthi while J.K. Raju is the Kavadi. Lakshmi is from Ramapura elephant camp while Varalakshmi is from Bhimanakatte elephant camp.

Elephant Dhananajaya who has been participating in Dasara since 2013, left for Dubare elephant camp while Mahendra will join Abhimanyu at Mathigodu camp.

Other elephants which were part of Mysuru Dasara include Bhima and Ekalavya from Mathigodu camp, Gopi, Prashanth, Kanjan and Sugriva from Dubare camp, Rohith and Hiranya from Ramapura camp Doddaharave Lakshmi  from Doddaharave camp.

