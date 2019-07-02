Elephant task force resolves to contain jumbo menace in Sakleshpur, Alur taluks

The Hassan District Elephant Task Force has resolved to employ effective scientific measures to contain the elephant menace in parts of Sakleshpur and Alur taluks.

The task force, which met in Hassan on Monday, discussed many measures including seed bombing with the help of helicopters to grow fruit-bearing trees in forest areas.

Minister for Public Works H.D. Revanna, who is also Minister in-charge of the district, chaired the meeting. If elephants get sufficient water and food in the forest area, they will not tread into human habitat. Seed bombing could be done by hiring helicopters, the members of the task force suggested.

The Minister responded positively to this. He went on to suggested that Forest Department officers take necessary steps to end the elephant menace. “I will hold another meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on elephant menace soon,” he said.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Sivaram Babu explained the steps taken to avoid human-elephant encounters. A team of 120 people have been working to gather information on the movement of elephant herds and spread the same among villagers. H.K. Kumaraswamy, Sakleshpur MLA, stressed upon the need for a separate wildlife division in Sakleshpur to handle the elephant issue. He also suggested that the government take a delegation to the Centre for the execution of the elephant corridor project.

Deputy Commissioner Akram Pasha and members of the task force including Kishor Kumar, R.P. Venkateshamurthy, and Athihali Devaraj were present.