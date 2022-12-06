Elephant task force chief takes charge

December 06, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Hassan

Chikkamagaluru district elephant task force to tackle the man-elephant conflict has started its operations in the district. The task force is headed by B.L.G. Swamy, Deputy Conservator of Forests. He took charge of the new responsibility on Tuesday.

A press release issued by the district administration said a control room has been set up to monitor the situation in elephant-affected areas. The public can contact the control room by calling 7204004261.

Following recent incidents of human deaths in elephant attacks in Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts, the State government appointed district task forces headed by DCF-rank officials to handle the situation. The local people have been demanding the capture and relocation of all elephants from human habitats. The Forest Department recently captured two elephants causing trouble in Mudigere taluk.

