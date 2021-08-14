Karnataka

Elephant takes a stroll in Mudigere town

File photo for representation.
Special Correspondent Hassan 14 August 2021 16:36 IST
Updated: 14 August 2021 16:37 IST

A wild tusker took a stroll in Mudigere town in the early hours of Saturday, leaving the residents in fear and shock. The animal was seen in the town between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Its movements have been captured in CCTVs installed by shops in the town.

A few local people spotted the animal and informed the forest officials. The officers with the help of local people succeeded to drive the animal out of the town by Saturday morning. The animal was last seen near Halase village.

