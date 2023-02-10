Elephant ransacks bags of paddy, coffee

An elephant ransacked bags of paddy, coffee and pepper stocked near a house at Hebbanahalli in Sakleshpur taluk on Thursday night
Puttaraju, the farmer, had kept produce from his farm outside his farmhouse. The wild elephant caused him a huge loss by ransacking the bags. The animal also damaged banana plants and the pipeline laid on his farm.
A farmer was killed by an elephant in the village on November 1 last year. A group of elephants have been roaming in and around the village. Local people have been living in fear. They want the government to capture all the elephants and relocate them.
ADVERTISEMENT