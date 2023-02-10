ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant ransacks bags of paddy, coffee

February 10, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Hassan:

The Hindu Bureau

An elephant ransacked bags of paddy, coffee and pepper stocked near a house at Hebbanahalli in Sakleshpur taluk on Thursday night

Puttaraju, the farmer, had kept produce from his farm outside his farmhouse. The wild elephant caused him a huge loss by ransacking the bags. The animal also damaged banana plants and the pipeline laid on his farm.

A farmer was killed by an elephant in the village on November 1 last year. A group of elephants have been roaming in and around the village. Local people have been living in fear. They want the government to capture all the elephants and relocate them.

