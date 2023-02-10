HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elephant ransacks bags of paddy, coffee

February 10, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Hassan:

The Hindu Bureau

An elephant ransacked bags of paddy, coffee and pepper stocked near a house at Hebbanahalli in Sakleshpur taluk on Thursday night

Puttaraju, the farmer, had kept produce from his farm outside his farmhouse. The wild elephant caused him a huge loss by ransacking the bags. The animal also damaged banana plants and the pipeline laid on his farm.

A farmer was killed by an elephant in the village on November 1 last year. A group of elephants have been roaming in and around the village. Local people have been living in fear. They want the government to capture all the elephants and relocate them.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.