ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant operation: Tusker captured at Nallur, Alur taluk

January 13, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

The captured wild tuskers will be shifted to Mathigodu elephant camp in Nagarhole

The Hindu Bureau

A tusker was captured at Nallur in Alur taluk on Saturday. The Forest Department staff was assisted by tamed elephants in capturing the elephant. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department staff succeeded in capturing a tusker at Nallur in Alur taluk with the help of trained elephants on Saturday.

The operation to capture trouble-causing elephants, which was abandoned following the death of Arjuna, the tusker, on December 4, resumed on Friday.

The special trackers among the staff located a tusker for the capture. The veterinarians fired the tranquilliser dart to sedate the animal. Later, the animal was captured on a coffee estate with the help of tamed elephants, led by Abhimanyu, a tusker.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sourabh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Hassan Division, informed the media that the wild elephant was captured at Sara Estate, located between Nallur and M.H. Pura in Palya Hobli. Tamed elephants Abhimanyu, Sugreeva, Dhananjaya, Prashanth, Bheema, Harsha, Ashwaththama, and Mahendra were involved in the operation.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of R. Ravishankar, Chief Conservator of Forests. “The captured elephant will be shifted to Mathigodu camp at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US