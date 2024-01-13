Elephant operation: Tusker captured at Nallur, Alur taluk

January 13, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Forest Department staff succeeded in capturing a tusker at Nallur in Alur taluk with the help of trained elephants on Saturday.

The operation to capture trouble-causing elephants, which was abandoned following the death of Arjuna, the tusker, on December 4, resumed on Friday.

The special trackers among the staff located a tusker for the capture. The veterinarians fired the tranquilliser dart to sedate the animal. Later, the animal was captured on a coffee estate with the help of tamed elephants, led by Abhimanyu, a tusker.

Sourabh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Hassan Division, informed the media that the wild elephant was captured at Sara Estate, located between Nallur and M.H. Pura in Palya Hobli. Tamed elephants Abhimanyu, Sugreeva, Dhananjaya, Prashanth, Bheema, Harsha, Ashwaththama, and Mahendra were involved in the operation.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of R. Ravishankar, Chief Conservator of Forests. “The captured elephant will be shifted to Mathigodu camp at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve,” he added.