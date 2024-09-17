Elephant-human conflict: MP seeks large-scale rail barricade along forest borders

Mysuru and Kodagu districts have been witnessing elephant-human conflicts and there have been many petitions to the government for addressing the issue.

In this connection, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mysuru and Kodagu MP, met Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav and requested him to consider large-scale rail barricading the forest borders to prevent elephants from entering farmlands, human habitations and thereby reducing conflicts and promoting coexistence.

The MP told the Minister that elephant-human conflict has been on the rise, especially in Kodagu and there are reports of attacks on humans by elephants, resulting in injuries and also deaths. The movement of elephants into the coffee estates and agricultural lands causes crop losses due to damage and foraging by the elephants.

To ensure that the movement of elephants is restricted to forest reserves, railway barricading has been proven to be an effective means to restrict the movement of elephants outside the forests. There is a need to implement this on a large scale along the forest borders and the agricultural lands bordering forests, the MP proposed.

Given the border of the forests in his constituency stretching over 400 km with around 280 km of forest border requiring immediate barricading, the cost of such an exercise will reach ₹350-400 crore, Mr. Wadiyar said, in his memorandum.

The MP urged the Forest Minister to request the Railway Ministry for the allocation of railway lines commensurate with the requirement. “The cost of the project would be limited to that of the labour cost of fitting the railway lines to form the barricade. If the proposal is acceptable to you, I will pursue the project with the Railway Ministry,” Mr. Wadiyar said.

The benefits of the initiative are manifold, from reduction of human casualties, protection of property and livelihood, to conservation of elephants and most importantly promoting human-elephant coexistence, which is the need of the hour, he opined.