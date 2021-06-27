Elephant herd damages school compound wall

MYSURU

27 June 2021 00:04 IST

An elephant herd which trooped towards a school at Kajur village near Shanivarsanthe in Kodagu district brought down the compound wall and the gate of the institution before sauntering away from the site.

The incident occurred on Friday and was observed by local residents who informed the school authorities and the Forest Department. Fortunately, the educational institution was closed owing to the pandemic and there were no students.

The incident highlights the precarious human-animal relationship which is coming under strain owing to rise in conflict situation in the district.

