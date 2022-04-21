Elephant gives birth to twin calves in Bandipur, Karnataka

April 21, 2022 14:43 IST

The video and photographs of the elephant with its twins are going viral on social media.

Officials said, normally, a herd tends to be close by to protect the cow elephant in labour, but not in this case.

Both the mother and her calves are fine. They have been sighted in the Bandipur range by tourists on safari.

While elephant giving birth to twins is reckoned to be rare, it is rarer for the event to be witnessed.